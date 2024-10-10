Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $521.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $528.02.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

