Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.47%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Carnival Has Analysts Going Wild: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.