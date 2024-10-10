Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,017 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

