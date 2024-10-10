Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 112 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $123.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

