Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.42, for a total transaction of $5,580,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,727.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $281.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $309.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.71.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.