Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $197.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

