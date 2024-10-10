SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPLG opened at $67.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

