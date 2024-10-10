Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,756 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

