Money Design Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 249,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,068,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 573,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after buying an additional 499,501 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 384.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 148,428 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 166,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYG stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.