iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,016 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,930 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

