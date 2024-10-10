TL Private Wealth Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TL Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

