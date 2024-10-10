Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

GNRC opened at $172.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $175.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

