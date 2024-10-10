Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.