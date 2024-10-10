BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $224,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $956.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $962.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $893.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.