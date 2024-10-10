Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Down 0.7 %

FIVE opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

