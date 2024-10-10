Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,289 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

