Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $284.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

