Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

TYL opened at $590.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $598.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

