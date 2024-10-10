Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $264.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.47.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.