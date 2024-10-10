Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

