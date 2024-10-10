Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Natixis grew its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

