Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Price Performance
NYSE:WMB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
