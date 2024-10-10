Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

