SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

