Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,625,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.24.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

