Somerset Trust Co Sells 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $580.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.11 and its 200 day moving average is $542.29. The firm has a market cap of $500.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

