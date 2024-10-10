Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $98,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $13.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $895.16. 499,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $879.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $825.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

