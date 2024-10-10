SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $11.44 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 269,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 182,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 117,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.99.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

