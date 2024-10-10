Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 65 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $261.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $273.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

