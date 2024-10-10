UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,418 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $628.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.50 and a 200 day moving average of $555.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $639.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

