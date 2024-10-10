UMB Bank n.a. Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.95.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.71. 239,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,161. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

