Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 99.3% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 170.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,546.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.