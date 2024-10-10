High Note Wealth LLC Sells 412 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

