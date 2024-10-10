ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. ZClassic has a market cap of $451,430.31 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

