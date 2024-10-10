High Note Wealth LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 2.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.56% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 588,300 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.42 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

