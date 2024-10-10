High Note Wealth LLC Invests $438,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $225,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.84 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

