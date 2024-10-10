Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Increases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ING Groep Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

