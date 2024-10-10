Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.