High Note Wealth LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 62,949 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:NUMG opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

