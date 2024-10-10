The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

