Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases 138 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

