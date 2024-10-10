Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOE opened at $166.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

