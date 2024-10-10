Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

