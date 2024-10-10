Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Rises By 771.2%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 771.2% from the September 15th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CERO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,984,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. CERo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

