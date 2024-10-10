Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,249. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

