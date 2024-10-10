Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 308,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

