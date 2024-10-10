Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 78.8% in September

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHEK

Check-Cap Price Performance

Check-Cap Company Profile

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,285. The company has a market cap of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.