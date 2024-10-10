Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 134,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,982. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.