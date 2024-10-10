Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 134,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,982. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 350.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

