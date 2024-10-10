Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Update

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CANC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312. Tema Oncology ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Institutional Trading of Tema Oncology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

