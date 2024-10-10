VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CDL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,457. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $353.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

